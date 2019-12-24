How to check ARM and ARM64 of an Android phone

Manual installation of Apps on an Android phone requires you to be familiar with its architecture. The terminologies ARM and ARM64 are basically the architectures. If you don’t know what architecture your Android phone is running on, you will not be able to perform a manual installation of some important applications. Usually, the ARM and ARM64 come into the play when you want to install an app like Google Play Store, Play Service, or any other application that has a role in the core of your Android phone. For ordinary applications, it is not really needed. This guide will show you the steps to determine what architecture your phone supports. You can follow the steps given here to check ARM and ARM64 of an Android phone. Before checking the CPU architecture, let us take a deeper look into it.
Contents
ARM and ARM64
ARM CPU architecture basically refers to the 32-bit system. An Android device with ARM has a 32-bit architecture and it can only support apps built for a 32-bit system. Back in the day, the low-end devices and the mid-range devices used to have the ARM CPUs. Things have changed now and most of the companies add the ARM64 CPU to their phones.
ARM is also known as ARM-v7a.
ARM64, just as the name suggests, is the 64-bit system. The ARM64 system is used in all the high-end Android smartphones. As mentioned earlier, the ARM64 has become a standard now and companies use it in their midrange devices as well.
ARM64 is also known as ARM-v8a.
Companies like Qualcomm and Samsung are focusing on creating ARM64 chipsets for all sorts of devices. The only reason is to support the latest standards of app development.
App installation on ARM and ARM64
These CPUs support backward app installation only. Here is what you can exactly do.
- ARM will support ARM or ARM-v7a apps only.
- The ARM64 will support ARM, ARM-v7a, and ARM-v8a apps.
- ARM will not support ARM-v8a or ARM64 apps.
Check ARM and ARM64 of an Android phone
- Download and install Hardware Info application on your phone.
- Open the Hardware info application now.
- In the Hardware info app, expand the Processor tab.
- You will find ARM-v7a or ARM64-v8a written next to your CPU model now.
- You have identified the CPU architecture of your Android phone. That’s all.
List of ARM and ARM64 CPUs
The guide above should be good enough to give you the architecture details of your phone, but if you are hesitant to install this application, there is another way. If you know the CPU model of your phone, you can check the list below to find the architecture. If you don’t already know the CPU, you can check CPU using this guide.
|CPU Name
|ARM or ARM-v7a Chipsets
|Samsung Exynos
|
Exynos 3 Single 3110
Exynos 5 Octa 5800
|Qualcomm Snapdragon
|
Snapdragon S1 MSM7625A to QSD8650
|MediaTek
|
MT6573
MT6580
|CPU Name
|ARM64 or ARM64-v8a Chipsets
|Samsung Exynos
|
Exynos 7 5433
Exynos 7 9611
Exynos 9 9820
Exynos 9 9825
|Qualcomm Snapdragon
|
Snapdragon 410
Snapdragon 730
Snapdragon 730G
Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 855+
Snapdragon 865
|MediaTek
|
MT6732
G90T
G70T
Final Words
That’s all folks. If you have any further queries, reach out to me using the comments section below. I will try my best to get back as soon as possible.
Last Updated: 24th December 2019