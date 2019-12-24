How to check ARM and ARM64 of an Android phone

Manual installation of Apps on an Android phone requires you to be familiar with its architecture. The terminologies ARM and ARM64 are basically the architectures. If you don’t know what architecture your Android phone is running on, you will not be able to perform a manual installation of some important applications. Usually, the ARM and ARM64 come into the play when you want to install an app like Google Play Store, Play Service, or any other application that has a role in the core of your Android phone. For ordinary applications, it is not really needed. This guide will show you the steps to determine what architecture your phone supports. You can follow the steps given here to check ARM and ARM64 of an Android phone. Before checking the CPU architecture, let us take a deeper look into it.

ARM and ARM64

ARM CPU architecture basically refers to the 32-bit system. An Android device with ARM has a 32-bit architecture and it can only support apps built for a 32-bit system. Back in the day, the low-end devices and the mid-range devices used to have the ARM CPUs. Things have changed now and most of the companies add the ARM64 CPU to their phones.

ARM is also known as ARM-v7a.

ARM64, just as the name suggests, is the 64-bit system. The ARM64 system is used in all the high-end Android smartphones. As mentioned earlier, the ARM64 has become a standard now and companies use it in their midrange devices as well.

ARM64 is also known as ARM-v8a.

Companies like Qualcomm and Samsung are focusing on creating ARM64 chipsets for all sorts of devices. The only reason is to support the latest standards of app development.

App installation on ARM and ARM64

These CPUs support backward app installation only. Here is what you can exactly do.

ARM will support ARM or ARM-v7a apps only.

The ARM64 will support ARM, ARM-v7a, and ARM-v8a apps.

ARM will not support ARM-v8a or ARM64 apps.

Check ARM and ARM64 of an Android phone

Download and install Hardware Info application on your phone. Open the Hardware info application now. In the Hardware info app, expand the Processor tab. You will find ARM-v7a or ARM64-v8a written next to your CPU model now. You have identified the CPU architecture of your Android phone. That’s all.

List of ARM and ARM64 CPUs

The guide above should be good enough to give you the architecture details of your phone, but if you are hesitant to install this application, there is another way. If you know the CPU model of your phone, you can check the list below to find the architecture. If you don’t already know the CPU, you can check CPU using this guide.

CPU Name ARM or ARM-v7a Chipsets Samsung Exynos Exynos 3 Single 3110

Exynos 2 Dual 3250

Exynos 3 Quad 3470

Exynos 3 Quad 3475

Exynos 4 Dual 4210

Exynos 4 Dual 4212

Exynos 4 Dual 4415

Exynos 5 Dual 5250

Exynos 5 Hexa 5260

Exynos 5 Octa 5410

Exynos 5 Octa 5420 Exynos 5 Octa 5800 Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon S1 MSM7625A to QSD8650

All Snapdragon S2

All Snapdragon S3

Snapdragon S4

All Snapdragon S4 Plus

All Snapdragon S4 Pro

Snapdragon 200 SEries

Snapdragon 205

Snapdragon 208

Snapdragon 210

Snapdragon 212

Snapdragon 400 MediaTek MT6573

MT6515

MT6575

MT6575M

MT6517

MT6517T

MT6570

MT6571

MT6572

MT6572A

MT6572M

MT6577

MT6577T MT6580

MT6582

MT6582M

MT6588

MT6589/MT6588

MT6589M

MT6589T

MT6591

MT6592

MT6592M

MT6595

MT6595M

MT6595 Turbo

CPU Name ARM64 or ARM64-v8a Chipsets Samsung Exynos Exynos 7 5433

Exynos 7 7420

Exynos 7 7570

Exynos 7 7580

Exynos 7 7870

Exynos 7 7880

Exynos 5 7872

Exynos 7 7874A

Exynos 7 7885

Exynos 7 9610 Exynos 7 9611

Exynos 8 8890

Exynos 9 8895

Exynos 9 9110

Exynos 9 9810

Exynos 9 9829 Exynos 9 9820 Exynos 9 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 410

Snapdragon 412

Snapdragon 415

Snapdragon 429

Snapdragon 439

Snapdragon 450

Snapdragon 600

Snapdragon 610

Snapdragon 615

Snapdragon 616

Snapdragon 617

Snapdragon 625

Snapdragon 626

Snapdragon 650

Snapdragon 652

Snapdragon 653

Snapdragon 630

Snapdragon 636

Snapdragon 660

Snapdragon 632

Snapdragon 670

Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 710

Snapdragon 712 Snapdragon 730 Snapdragon 730G Snapdragon 765 Snapdragon 765G

Snapdragon 800

Snapdragon 801

Snapdragon 805

Snapdragon 808

Snapdragon 810

Snapdragon 820

Snapdragon 821

Snapdragon 835

Snapdragon 845

Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 865 MediaTek MT6732

MT6735

MT6737/T

MT6738

MT6762M (Helio A22)

MT6752

MT6753

MT6750

MT6750T

MT6795 (Helio X10)

MT6755 (Helio P10)

MT6757 (Helio P20)

MT6757DT (Helio P25)[87] MT6762 (Helio P22)[96] MT6763 (Helio P23)[98] MT6771 (Helio P60)

MT6797 (Helio X20)

MT6797T (Helio X25)

MT6797X (Helio X27)

MT6799 (Helio X30) G90T G70T

Final Words

