How to check ARM and ARM64 of an Android phone

Manual installation of Apps on an Android phone requires you to be familiar with its architecture. The terminologies ARM and ARM64 are basically the architectures. If you don’t know what architecture your Android phone is running on, you will not be able to perform a manual installation of some important applications. Usually, the ARM and ARM64 come into the play when you want to install an app like Google Play Store, Play Service, or any other application that has a role in the core of your Android phone. For ordinary applications, it is not really needed. This guide will show you the steps to determine what architecture your phone supports. You can follow the steps given here to check ARM and ARM64 of an Android phone. Before checking the CPU architecture, let us take a deeper look into it.

check ARM and ARM64 of an Android phone

ARM and ARM64

ARM CPU architecture basically refers to the 32-bit system. An Android device with ARM has a 32-bit architecture and it can only support apps built for a 32-bit system. Back in the day, the low-end devices and the mid-range devices used to have the ARM CPUs. Things have changed now and most of the companies add the ARM64 CPU to their phones.

ARM is also known as ARM-v7a.

ARM64, just as the name suggests, is the 64-bit system. The ARM64 system is used in all the high-end Android smartphones. As mentioned earlier, the ARM64 has become a standard now and companies use it in their midrange devices as well.

ARM64 is also known as ARM-v8a.

Companies like Qualcomm and Samsung are focusing on creating ARM64 chipsets for all sorts of devices. The only reason is to support the latest standards of app development.

App installation on ARM and ARM64

These CPUs support backward app installation only. Here is what you can exactly do.

  • ARM will support ARM or ARM-v7a apps only.
  • The ARM64 will support ARM, ARM-v7a, and ARM-v8a apps.
  • ARM will not support ARM-v8a or ARM64 apps.

Check ARM and ARM64 of an Android phone

  1. Download and install Hardware Info application on your phone.
  2. Open the Hardware info application now.
  3. In the Hardware info app, expand the Processor tab.
  4. You will find ARM-v7a or ARM64-v8a written next to your CPU model now.
  5. check ARM and ARM64
  6. You have identified the CPU architecture of your Android phone. That’s all.

List of ARM and ARM64 CPUs

The guide above should be good enough to give you the architecture details of your phone, but if you are hesitant to install this application, there is another way. If you know the CPU model of your phone, you can check the list below to find the architecture. If you don’t already know the CPU, you can check CPU using this guide.

CPU Name ARM or ARM-v7a Chipsets
Samsung Exynos  

Exynos 3 Single 3110
Exynos 2 Dual 3250
Exynos 3 Quad 3470
Exynos 3 Quad 3475
Exynos 4 Dual 4210
Exynos 4 Dual 4212
Exynos 4 Dual 4415
Exynos 5 Dual 5250
Exynos 5 Hexa 5260
Exynos 5 Octa 5410
Exynos 5 Octa 5420

Exynos 5 Octa 5800
Qualcomm Snapdragon  

Snapdragon S1 MSM7625A to QSD8650
All Snapdragon S2
All Snapdragon S3
Snapdragon S4
All Snapdragon S4 Plus
All Snapdragon S4 Pro
Snapdragon 200 SEries
Snapdragon 205
Snapdragon 208
Snapdragon 210
Snapdragon 212
Snapdragon 400
MediaTek  

MT6573
MT6515
MT6575
MT6575M
MT6517
MT6517T
MT6570
MT6571
MT6572
MT6572A
MT6572M
MT6577
MT6577T

MT6580
MT6582
MT6582M
MT6588
MT6589/MT6588
MT6589M
MT6589T
MT6591
MT6592
MT6592M
MT6595
MT6595M
MT6595 Turbo

 

CPU Name ARM64 or ARM64-v8a Chipsets
Samsung Exynos  

Exynos 7 5433
Exynos 7 7420
Exynos 7 7570
Exynos 7 7580
Exynos 7 7870
Exynos 7 7880
Exynos 5 7872
Exynos 7 7874A
Exynos 7 7885
Exynos 7 9610

Exynos 7 9611
Exynos 8 8890
Exynos 9 8895
Exynos 9 9110
Exynos 9 9810
Exynos 9 9829

Exynos 9 9820

Exynos 9 9825
Qualcomm Snapdragon  

Snapdragon 410
Snapdragon 412
Snapdragon 415
Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 439
Snapdragon 450
Snapdragon 600
Snapdragon 610
Snapdragon 615
Snapdragon 616
Snapdragon 617
Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 626
Snapdragon 650
Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 653
Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 636
Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 632
Snapdragon 670
Snapdragon 675
Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 712

Snapdragon 730

Snapdragon 730G

Snapdragon 765

Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 800
Snapdragon 801
Snapdragon 805
Snapdragon 808
Snapdragon 810
Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 855+

Snapdragon 865
MediaTek  

MT6732
MT6735
MT6737/T
MT6738
MT6762M (Helio A22)
MT6752
MT6753
MT6750
MT6750T
MT6795 (Helio X10)
MT6755 (Helio P10)
MT6757 (Helio P20)
MT6757DT (Helio P25)[87] MT6762 (Helio P22)[96] MT6763 (Helio P23)[98] MT6771 (Helio P60)
MT6797 (Helio X20)
MT6797T (Helio X25)
MT6797X (Helio X27)
MT6799 (Helio X30)

G90T

G70T

Final Words

That’s all folks. If you have any further queries, reach out to me using the comments section below. I will try my best to get back as soon as possible.

Last Updated: 24th December 2019

