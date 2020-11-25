AntennaPod for PC- Use for Free on Windows 10, mac

AntennaPod on PC is a podcast manager and player that gives you instant access to millions of free and paid podcasts. These podcasts can be from independent podcasters to large publishing houses such as the BBC, NPR, and CNN.

What is AntennaPod PC app

Podcast apps are an essential thing to have on a device for those who are struggling to find time to consume information. The pace of life is increasing and, unfortunately, for many of us reading a newspaper or watching a documentary is a luxury in terms of time. Podcasts are a great way to still be in the loop of events while not sacrificing any other important things.

Google PlayStore can boast an abundance of podcast apps. A modern user has an opportunity to choose among a wide range of features as well as price tags.

AntennaPod for PC developers helps their users save battery life and Internet data. This is one of few podcast apps that allows scheduling podcast download time. You can also specify storage capacity by setting the number of cashed episodes.

It has access to the iTunes and gPodder.net directories. It also has adjustable playback speed, chapter support, and an advanced sleep timer. The app also has the ability to access password-protected feeds and episodes.

Advantage

By the way, since AntennaPod for windows is developed by volunteers, anyone can take part in the coding process. And if you simply have a suggestion or want to request a certain feature, post a comment in AntennaPod’s Google Group.

This simple player provides access to millions of podcasts from different publishers. Users are offered numerous standard and more advanced features. which makes listening to podcasts and following favorite shows so easy.

AntennaPod also has great memory management tools. You can control cached episodes, set up smart deletion, and decide how and when you download new content.

Features

Automatic update, download, and streaming of episodes

Variable playback speed

Atom and RSS Feeds (password protected)

Feed import/export with OPML

Integration of Flattr

Searching for podcasts and synchronizing with gpodder service

Support of MP3, Podlove, and VorbisComment chapters

Support for paged feeds

Dark theme

How to Install AntennaPod app on Windows and Mac

You will need to install an Android emulator on your PC, Install BlueStacks emulator Run the .exe file on your PC to complete the installation After the installation is complete, open the PlayStore app from the home screen You will be asked to log on using your Google ID. Search for the AntennaPod app. Click on the install button to complete the download process.

Use this amazing music player on your smartphone as well, just follow this LINK.