AndroVid for PC – How to use for Free – Windows 10, Mac

AndroVid on PC is an easy to use, full-featured video maker. Just download now and easily make amazing videos with music, text, effects, stickers, and many more features.

Why the AndroVid PC app?

Maybe you’re not a professional and have no ambitions to become one, but just want to edit some videos for fun, such as family footage or your own not-too-serious YouTube channel. Or maybe you have thoughts of being a professional one day, but want some easy to use video editing software to get you started? For such purposes, AndroVid for PC app is the right option for you.

It isn’t as complex as other editing apps, so the interface will look less scary to a novice, and your learning curve will be a lot more straightforward. But it’s still packed with powerful features, such as face detection, audio effects and bundled soundtracks.

You get all the video effects you’d expect in a consumer video editor: transitions, chroma-keying, opacity, and so on. The approach to video editing is very simple and visual. Plus smart search functionality, video stabilization options, and automated functions, such as motion tracking and smart toning, all help speed up your workflow.

Features- AndroVid for Windows

Trim and cut video to remove unnecessary parts.

Free video joiner with music.

Video Maker with song, free Tik Tok editor. Mute video sound

Add text on video with font, color, and style

Apply stunning color filters to make your video stand out: Vintage, Sepia,

Fit video in any Aspect Ratio without cropping.

Extract music from video, fast convert video to MP3 music

Combine up to 9 photos into a beautiful photo collage.

Background change, border size, roundness

Make slideshow video from pictures

Fast rotate video by 90 degrees or 180 degree

Enhance your video for better quality. Adjust brightness, contrast, saturation, temperature.

Free Video transcoder app to convert videos to other formats, change the resolution to make your videos smaller. Supports conversion to GIF, 3GP, AVI, FLV, MP4, MPG, MOV, WMV, and VOB formats.

Zip your video to make video size smaller for easy sharing

How to Install AndroVid app on Windows and Mac

Install the BlueStacks emulator on your PC You will need to co complete the installation process of the emulator, just follow the on-screen instructions Open the emulator, it might take some time to start depending on your Internet connection. Look for the PlayStore app on the home screen and click on it to open You will be asked to give your Google ID. Search for the AndroVid app and click on the install button to complete the process.

If you want to use this app on your Smartphone just follow this PlayStore app LINK.